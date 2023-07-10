Gujarat: 1 Dead, 4 Rescued From Debris After 3 Houses Collapse In Ahmedabad; Visuals Surface

3 houses in the Mithakhali area of Ahemedabad have collapsed. |

In an unfortunate event, 3 houses in the Mithakhali area of Ahemedabad collapsed on Monday. 1 died in the 5 people who were rescued from under the collapsed building's debris. The injured have been hospitalised.

According to a report by Desh Gujarat, the incident occurred at around 7.30 in the morning on Monday, July 10. Amid rains, the building collapsed, burying 5 under its debris. The fire department rescued the trapped individuals, including a minor.

They were hospitalised due to their injuries. During treatment, one of them died at the hospital, reported Desh Gujarat.

The building was nearly 60 years old.

This is a breaking News. More details awaited.