 Gujarat: Brawl Between 2 Girls In Rajkot As They Exchange Blows, Engage In Verbal Abuse In Viral Video
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
A video showing a brawl between two girls in Gujarat’s Rajkot is going viral on social media. As per reports, the fight broke out after an argument between the girls over vehicle crossing. The fighting was so fierce that people in the vicinity gathered to witness the scene.

In the video posted on Twitter, the girls can be seen fiercely fighting with each other as a tall man in white shirt appears to separate them in an attempt to end the fight.

As per new reports, the police reached the spot after being informed and brought the whole matter under control. Those who have gathered to witness the fight were also dispersed by the police. 

