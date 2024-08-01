Gujarat: 2 Gynaecologists Of Private Hospital Booked For Culpable Homicide

Representative Pic |

Two gynaecologists of a private hospital have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after four women they operated on during childbirth suffered kidney failures, resulting in the deaths of two last year.

The B Division police station filed the case against Dr. Diana Ajudiya and Dr. Hemaxi Kotadiya, gynaecologists at Health Plus Hospital, based on a complaint from 28-year-old Akash Miyatra. In his complaint, Akash stated that his wife, Hiral, was one of the four women who underwent caesarean sections at the hospital last May and later developed an infection that led to kidney failure.

Following Hiral’s death on September 12 last year, Akash filed a complaint at the C Division police station, which registered a case of accidental death on September 13 and began an inquiry.

On September 29, Akash and the husbands of three other women who also suffered kidney failure petitioned Junagadh Chief District Health Officer Dr. Manoj Sutariya, calling for action against Health Plus Hospital. The state government then formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter. In May of this year, the CDHO shared the SIT report with Akash.

Later Akash went to police again stating that the report concluded that the incident of kidney failure was due to the negligence of the doctors and hospital management.

The two doctors and hospital officials have been charged under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempting culpable homicide), and 114 (abetting the crime) of the Indian Penal Code.