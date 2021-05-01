Gujarat: 16 COVID-19 patients among 18 killed in Bharuch hospital fire

At least 18 persons including 16 Covid-19 patients were killed in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch district in the wee hours of Saturday, according to officials.

About 60 patients were admitted to Patel Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) post-midnight.

The state government said a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the incident in which the ICU of the hospital, run by a charitable trust, was totally destroyed. The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to a short circuit.

"Sixteen coronavirus patients and two nursing staff were either charred to death or died due to suffocation inside a Covid-19 unit," Superintendent of Police Rajendrasinh Chudasama said.