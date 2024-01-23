Gujarat: 12-Year-Old Art Prodigy Hetvi Khimsuriya Shines Bright, Receives PM National Child Award

Hetvi Khimsuriya from Vadodara, an eighth-grade student at Swami Vivekananda Primary School under VNPEC receives PM National Child Award | FPJ

Gujarat: 12-year-old Hetvi Khimsuriya from Vadodara, stood tall as she was bestowed with the prestigious 'Prime Minister's National Child Award' by President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi. This remarkable accolade, aimed at recognizing the outstanding achievements of children across various fields, celebrates Hetvi's extraordinary journey as a young artist overcoming the hurdles of cerebral palsy.

Hetvi Khimsuriya, 8th-grade student at Swami Vivekananda Primary School

Hetvi, an eighth-grade student at Swami Vivekananda Primary School under the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Education Committee (VNPEC), has become a source of immense pride for Gujarat with her exceptional talent in freehand painting and puzzle solving. Despite facing the challenges of severe physical and mental disabilities associated with cerebral palsy, Hetvi has not only mastered her craft but has also demonstrated unparalleled self-confidence.

Hetvi Khimsuriya runs a YouTube channel

Beyond her artistic prowess, Hetvi's philanthropic spirit shines through as she dedicates her monthly disability pension to uplift mentally challenged children. Additionally, she runs a YouTube channel, 'Special Child Education Activity-Hetvi Khimsuriya,' where she shares her art and influences young minds in approximately 30 schools across Gujarat.

Gujarat, especially Vadodara, applauds Hetvi as a daughter who has transformed disability into competence, earning the coveted national honour. Her journey began with an entry into the Gujarat Book of Records in 2023, marking her as the state's first disabled daughter for her achievements in freehand painting, craft, and puzzle solving.

The India Book of Records 2023 bestowed upon her the title of the "World's First CP Girl with Extraordinary Skills" in freehand painting, craft, and puzzle general knowledge, recognized by Bravo International World Records 2023. The London Book of World Records 2023 acknowledged her as the world's first CP girl to solve 100 educational puzzles, a testament to her unique abilities.

Hetvi was awarded a 'Certificate of Commendation' as the best-impaired girl

As a CP Girl, Hetvi received a "Certificate of Commendation" as the best disabled girl at the district level, an honour presented by the Health Minister of Gujarat. Despite having a 75 per cent disability, Hetvi has accumulated an impressive 110 national and international certificates.

At the tender age of 12, Hetvi has received accolades and honours from esteemed personalities such as the Governor of Gujarat, Chief Minister, Health Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Education Minister, Sports Minister, and Home Minister, showcasing the widespread recognition of her exceptional achievements.

Hetvi's dedication extends beyond awards and certificates; her YouTube channel and numerous exhibitions in over 50 art galleries across India have become platforms to inspire and encourage children to explore the world of art. Her parents, Kantibhai and his wife, have been a pillar of support, dedicating themselves to special work for disabled children and orphans in Vadodara. Hetvi's mother made a significant sacrifice by leaving her government job to ensure her daughter received the care and attention needed.