Indore: Winner of PM’s National Child  award, Avi, meets Governor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister's National Child Award winner and motivational speaker 13-year-old Avi Sharma had a meeting with Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangu Bhai Patel on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Avi also presented him with his book Balamukhi Ramayana. He was very happy to know about the achievements of Avi. The Governor blessed Avi by describing him as an extraordinary talent and wished him good luck and congratulations for his bright future and said that he should keep doing such good work and contribute to the progress of the country.

Avi Sharma is a child prodigy with an IQ of 161 also famous as the ‘Wonder Boy of India’.

He wrote Bal Mukhi Ramayana, the 250-verse abridged version of Ramayana. He's a motivational speaker and gives lectures in various colleges, schools and universities. He is a mentor of Vedic math and coding. He has been awarded various national and international awards. The World Book of Records (London) and the India Book of Records are some.

