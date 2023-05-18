 Indore: Winner of PM’s National Child  award, Avi, meets Governor
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister's National Child Award winner and motivational speaker 13-year-old Avi Sharma had a meeting with Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangu Bhai Patel on Wednesday. 

During the meeting, Avi also presented him with his book Balamukhi Ramayana. He was very happy to know about the achievements of Avi. The Governor blessed Avi by describing him as an extraordinary talent and wished him good luck and congratulations for his bright future and said that he should keep doing such good work and contribute to the progress of the country.

He wrote Bal Mukhi Ramayana, the 250-verse abridged version of Ramayana. He's a motivational speaker and gives lectures in various colleges, schools and universities. He is a mentor of Vedic math and coding. He has been awarded various national and international awards. The World Book of Records (London) and the India Book of Records are some.

