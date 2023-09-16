Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Rajkot Girl's Fake Kidnapping Plot Exposed After Police Launches Massive Operation To Nab Abductors

Kidnapping |

Rajkot: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl in Gujarat's Rajkot plotted her own kidnapping to avoid going to tuition. The girl took the extreme step as she did not complete her homework and feared that the teacher would punish her for it. The Gujarat Police had launched a massive operation to apprehend the abductors after the girl's mother approached them to complain about the kidnapping of her daughter.

Police launched a massive operation to apprehend the kidnappers

The police launched a massive operation only to find that the girl had hatched the story of her own kidnapping. The police started to check the CCTV cameras in the area after the complaint was filed about the girl's kidnapping. They also came up with nakabandi in the city and also undertook other steps to find the girl. They also approached the State Police control room in search of the girl. However it was later found that the girl made up the story of her kidnap.

'The men took her in a black Thar jeep which had no number plate'

The 10-year-old girl who hailed from Popatpara area of Gujarat's Rajkot left home for tuition in the evening and did not go to the tuition, instead she returned home after some time and told her mother that she was abducted by three masked men. The girl further said that the men took her in a black Thar jeep which had no number plate.

She escaped from the abductors by hitting them with stones

She also told her mother that she escaped from the abductors by hitting them with stones. She also said that she was not the only girl that they had kidnapped, she said that there was one more girl inside their car whom they had abducted. The mother of the girl then approached the police after listening to the ordeal of her daughter.

The girl said the truth after interrogation

The police launched the search for the kidnappers and then questioned the girl about the kidnapping. They also scanned the CCTV footage of the area where the girl alleged that the kidnapping happened and found that there was no Thar jeep present in the said time frame. The police then interrogated the girl. After some time the girl admitted that she had lied to her mother about the kidnapping. She said that she wanted avoid to go to tuition so she lied to her mother about the kidnapping.

