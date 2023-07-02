Gujarat: 10 Injured, 20 Held After Clash Between 2 Groups Over Theft Of Woman's Undergarments

Representative image

Gujarat: In a small village in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka taluka, a heated dispute unfolded between two groups of people. The cause of the disagreement were stolen undergarments. On June 27, tensions reached a boiling point when a woman accused her 31-year-old neighbor of stealing her undergarments for a staggering eight-month period.

Woman Installed CCTV To Catch The Culprit Red-Handed

According to local authorities, the woman had been experiencing a series of perplexing incidents involving her undergarments. Whenever she would hang her clothes out to dry, her undergarments would vanish. Determined to catch the culprit, she decided to install a hidden CCTV camera.

Accused Molested The Woman

Upon reviewing the footage, the woman was taken aback to discover that the perpetrator responsible for the ongoing thefts was none other than her neighbour. Confronting the 31-year-old accused, things quickly spiraled out of control. Allegedly, he proceeded to molest and assault her, prompting her to cry out for help.

In response to her distress calls, the woman's family promptly rushed to her aid armed with sticks and metal pipes. Consequently, a fierce altercation followed, escalating the conflict between the two factions involved.

20 People Were Held In The Matter

Approximately 10 people sustained injuries in the resulting clashes, prompting law enforcement to intervene. Authorities successfully apprehended 20 individuals from both sides involved in the fight.

Inspector PN Jinjadia shed light on the legal actions taken, stating, "We filed an FIR against the woman's relatives for inciting violence and causing harm, while another FIR was registered against the accused for molestation, assault, and creating a public disturbance."