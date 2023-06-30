 Watch: Gujarat Farmer Fearlessly Rescues Cow From Lioness' Clutches
The footage shows the farmer approaching the cow and bravely attempting to scare away the lioness. A passing passenger recorded the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

A video capturing a farmer's heroic act of rescuing his cow from a lioness attack in Gujarat has been generating significant attention on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by Vivek Kotadiya, the corporator of Keshod in Gujarat's Junagadh. According to Kotadiya's tweet, the incident occurred in the Gir Somnath district when a lioness targeted the cow. The footage shows the farmer approaching the cow and bravely attempting to scare away the lioness. A passing passenger recorded the incident.

The farmer managed to successfully rescue his cow and deter the lioness.

In the beginning of the video, the cow is depicted trapped in the clutches of the lioness, with the predator's jaws gripping its neck.

The cow struggles desperately to break free from the lioness' grip, but its attempts prove futile. Both animals gradually move towards the roadside during their struggle.

The farmer, who is the owner of the cow, is observed approaching the animals with his hand raised, intending to intimidate the lioness and protect his cow.

Witnessing the lioness refusing to release the cow, the man picks up a brick from the roadside and swiftly advances towards the cow.

By this point, the animals have moved to the side of the road, and the continuous noises made by the farmer cause the lioness to lose its grip.

As the farmer approaches, the lioness hastily flees from the scene.

article-image

