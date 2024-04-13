'Gross Violation Of Law': CIC Pulls Up Election Commission For Not Responding To RTI Query On EVMs

Electronic Voting Machine | File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has expressed “severe displeasure” over the Election Commission not furnishing a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) during elections. The CIC has termed this as a “gross violation” of the law and directed the EC to submit a written explanation.

Eminent citizens had on May 2, 2022, given a representation to the Election Commission about the credibility of EVMs and VVPAT machines. On November 22, 2022, former IAS officer MG Devasahayam filed an RTI application with the poll panel wanting to know about the persons and public authorities to whom the representation was forwarded, details of any meetings held on the issue and all relevant file notings. The EC did not respond within the mandatory 30 days and Devasahayam's first appeal to senior officials was also not heard. He then approached the CIC in the second appeal, citing the lack of response from the poll panel.

EC Fails To Give Satisfactory Reply On Matter

Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya took up the matter with the poll panel, but the central public information officer (CPIO) of the EC failed to give a satisfactory reply on why no response was furnished to Devasahayam.

"The commission, after perusal of case records and submissions made during hearing, expresses severe displeasure over the conduct of the then PIO in not having provided any reply to the RTI application within the time-frame stipulated under the RTI Act. Therefore, the commission directs the then PIO through the present PIO to furnish a written explanation for the gross violation of the provisions of the RTI," Samariya said.

If others are also responsible for the omission, the CPIO shall serve a copy of the order on them and ensure that the written submissions of such people are sent to the CIC, Samariya said, and also directed the EC to provide a point-wise response to the RTI application within 30 days.