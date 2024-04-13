 BJP Moves EC Against Imran Masood's 'Ilaaj Hoga' Remark In Sarhanpur; VIDEO
The BJP's complaint highlights Masood's public statement, wherein he purportedly warned the people in Sarhanpur that if the BJP were to return to power, both he and the community he represents would face repercussions.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Imran Masood |

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, alleging misconduct by Congress candidate Imran Masood in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The BJP contends that Masood attempted to instill fear among a particular community, breaching the Model Code of Conduct by instigating potential violence between different communities.

The BJP's complaint highlights Masood's public statement, wherein he purportedly warned that if the BJP were to return to power, both he and the community he represents would face repercussions. This statement, shared widely in the media, serves as the crux of the BJP's grievance, prompting the party to demand legal intervention to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

What Did Imran Masood Say?

During a public gathering on Thursday, Masood is seen saying to the public, "Ye chunao harane ya jeetane ka nahi.. ye chunao apne aap ko bachane ka hai. Ye chuano.. agar BJP dobara aa gayi, toh sabse pehle ilaaj tumhara aur mera hoga..."

("This election is not about defeating or winning. This is a choice about saving yourself. If BJP comes to power, the first treatment will be for me and you...")

"All the strong voices here are being silenced, so that no name is left to speak, no one is left to speak, this is all a conspiracy," Imran further said in his attack mentioning Home Minister Amit Shah's name.

He further expressed a narrative stressing harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities, stating that Congress prioritises the welfare of all Indians. He criticised the BJP's alleged propagation of hatred and divisive rhetoric, particularly their invocation of religious symbolism for political gain.

Saharanpur, where Masood is contesting, is set to go for polls on April 19, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results for the polls are scheduled for announcement on June 4.

