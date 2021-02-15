Greta 'toolkit' case: Delhi Police gets reply from Google regarding doc

Following the arrest of actvist Disha Ravi in the Greta Thurnberg toolkit case, two more suspects Nikita Jacob and Shantanu are wanted by the police. The Delhi Police after getting access to the Toolkit doc approached Google and have got a reply for some of their querries in the case.

As the investigation is on, a team had reached Mumbai and conducted searches at Nikita Jacob's residence on 11th February. She and her associates Shantanu and Disha had created the document. The email account created by Shantanu is the owner of this doc and all others are its editors said Prem Nath, Jt CP Cyber Cell.

He furher said, "many screenshots of the toolkit were available on open source and were investigated. When probe was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from Court on February 9, against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit google doc." It was found, that a woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the Pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation. On 11th January Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation in which modalities were chalked out.