Greater Noida: Woman Creates Ruckus At Society Gate After Delivery Boy Is Stopped | Video | X @GreaterNoidaW

A woman created a ruckus at the gate of the Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes society in Greater Noida West after security personnel stopped a delivery boy who had arrived with her online food order.

According to a police statement issued after the incident, the woman had ordered food online on the night of August 26. When the delivery boy arrived at the society with the order, security guards stopped him from entering the premises. The woman became angry over the matter and created a commotion at the society gate.

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A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the woman in an agitated state confronting security personnel. Several guards can be seen standing near the entrance as she repeatedly abuses and threatens them.

At one point, the woman appears to attempt to kick one of the guards and is also seen striking another guard with her fist. She can be heard repeatedly warning the personnel to stay away from her and threatening to assault them.

The woman is also heard referring to "906" during the confrontation and asking the guards to call the police. She repeatedly threatens to slap and assault the security personnel while continuing to shout at them.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station on the night of August 26. The police have acknowledged the incident and stated that necessary action will be taken.

The exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the reason the delivery boy was stopped from entering the society, remain unclear. The viral video has since drawn attention on social media, with users reacting to the woman's behaviour towards the security guards.

Further details regarding action against those involved are awaited.