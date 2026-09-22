Greater Noida Thar Crash: 40-Year-Old Supreme Court Lawyer Dies, Wife In Coma With 18 Fractures; Driver Remains Untraced | VIDEO

A speeding Thar allegedly struck a scooter in Greater Noida West, killing a lawyer and critically injuring his wife | Ai Generated File Image (X - @rahuljaitley)

Greater Noida, September 22, 2026: A 40-year-old lawyer died and his wife was left critically injured after a speeding Thar SUV allegedly coming from the wrong side hit their scooter in Greater Noida West. More than 20 hours after the crash, the driver remained untraced, according to the victim’s elder brother.

Neeraj, 40, was riding the scooter with his wife in the Itera area when the Thar struck them, throwing the couple onto the road. A crowd gathered at the spot and bystanders alerted the police and called an ambulance. Locals and police rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Neeraj dead on arrival. His wife remains under treatment.

Thar Vehicle Claims Life



In Greater Noida West, a speeding Thar rammed into a scooter-riding husband and wife.



In the accident, 40-year-old Neeraj died, wife admitted to hospital.



Incident falls under Cherry County police post of Bisrakh police station. pic.twitter.com/zkdojSlHk9 — R J (@rahuljaitley) September 21, 2026

Brother Blames Speeding Thar Driver

Neeraj’s elder brother, Amit Kumar, said the crash took place in broad daylight and blamed the Thar driver for it. He alleged that the SUV was being driven at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

“The SUV Thar was coming from the wrong side of the road. You can watch the video. The Thar was being driven at a very high speed. They were overspeeding,” Amit said.

“My brother is no more. He was a lawyer practising in the Supreme Court. It was not his fault. He was driving in his own lane when the Thar came from the wrong side,” he added.

The circumstances described by Amit point to a disturbing road-safety issue: reckless driving can turn an ordinary journey into a fatal one within seconds. His allegations, however, remain claims by the victim’s family and will have to be established during the police investigation.

Wife In Coma, Medical Bill Reaches Rs 7 Lakh

Amit said his sister-in-law remained in critical condition and was in a coma. He said she had suffered 18 fractures, while the entire left side of her body had become paralysed and her pelvic region had been “completely crushed”.

“My sister-in-law is currently in a coma. Since yesterday, the doctors have raised medical bills of around ₹7 lakh. The entire left side of her body has become paralysed. She has suffered 18 fractures. Her pelvic region has been completely crushed, and she has already undergone multiple surgeries,” Amit said, NDTV reports.

The extent of her injuries underlines the devastating impact of the crash. While Neeraj’s family is grieving his death, it is also dealing with his wife’s critical medical condition and mounting treatment costs.

Eyewitnesses Allege Occupants Had Been Drinking

According to Amit, eyewitnesses alleged that those travelling in the Thar had been drinking. He said there were four men in the vehicle and that eyewitnesses managed to catch two of them while the other two fled.

“Eyewitnesses claim that the occupants were drunk. There were four boys in the vehicle. Eyewitnesses managed to catch two of them, while the other two fled from the spot,” he said.

The allegation that the occupants had been drinking has not been independently established in the information available. It remains an eyewitness claim cited by Amit and will require verification by investigators.

Thar Seized, Driver Remains At Large

Police have completed inquest proceedings and sent Neeraj’s body for a post-mortem examination. They have also seized the Thar and launched a search for the driver, who remained at large.

Police said a formal complaint was being registered on the basis of information provided by the victim’s family and further legal action would follow against the suspect driver.

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The case now hinges on the police investigation, including establishing who was driving the Thar and verifying the allegations about speeding, driving on the wrong side and drinking. For Neeraj’s family, however, the consequences are already devastating: one life has been lost and another remains in critical condition.

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