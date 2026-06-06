Greater Noida Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Mother During Dispute, Dies After Jumping From 5th-Floor Flat

Police investigate outside a residential society in Greater Noida after a young man allegedly attacked his mother and later died after jumping from a fifth-floor flat | Representational Image

Noida, June 6: A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building located within the Bishrakh police station limits in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

According to police, deceased Sagar Yadav was mentally unstable and had allegedly stabbed his mother following an altercation, before taking the extreme step.

Personnel from the Bishrakh police station said Yadav, a resident of Radha Sky Garden Society, lived with his parents and younger brother.

Alleged incident details

"According to his family members, Sagar Yadav was not mentally sound. On Saturday, an altercation took place between him and his mother, during which he allegedly injured her with a knife. Subsequently, he jumped from the fifth-floor flat," police said.

Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

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Investigation and legal procedures

The body was sent for postmortem after the completion of legal formalities, and further action is being taken, police said.

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