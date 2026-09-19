Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Hits 4 Students On Footpath, Driver Arrested | Video | X @bhavdip2149 & IANS

In yet another hit-and-run incident in the National Capital Region (NCR), four people were struck by a speeding car in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida, following which the driver escaped, police said on Saturday.

A video capturing the incident has surfaced online. The footage shows the car hitting pedestrians on the footpath before speeding away from the spot.

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The incident occurred on September 18 within the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station. Police said the driver of a grey Maruti Alto, bearing registration number UP16CB9473, drove recklessly at a high speed before hitting four people.

The victims were identified as Gaurav, Aayush, Krish, and Mohit, all students at a nearby university. Gaurav sustained a leg fracture, while the other three suffered minor injuries.

Following a complaint, the Knowledge Park police registered a case under applicable provisions of law and deployed teams to locate the vehicle and identify its driver.

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The car was subsequently seized by police, and the accused, Manish, a resident of Ladpura in Gautam Buddh Nagar, was arrested.

Greater Noida DCP Ravishankar Neem confirmed that both the vehicle's owner and the driver had been taken into custody.

"One person was injured, while three others sustained minor injuries. The person driving the car works for a real estate agent. Prima facie, it has emerged that the incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being ensured regarding this matter," he said.