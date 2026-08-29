Greater Noida: Accused In 6-Year-Old Girl’s Rape-Murder Killed In Police Encounter

CCTV screengrab | X/@Sachingupta

Greater Noida: The accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl was killed in a police encounter in Greater Noida on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after the crime. The encounter took place near Tiddi Park in the Ecotech police station area.

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The encounter took place around 5 pm when police were taking the accused, identified as Balraj to recover a pistol that he had disclosed during interrogation. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Balraj retrieved the hidden weapon and opened fire at the police. Police retaliated.

Police returned fire, seriously injuring him. Balraj was rushed to Noida District Hospital in critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The crime came to light after the minor girl went missing from her home on Friday. Following a complaint from her family, police registered a case and launched a search operation. Five teams were formed, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the girl's family apprehended Balraj and handed him over to the police. He was a tenant living at the house of the girl's uncle. CCTV footage reportedly showed him carrying the girl in a sack.

Police arrested Balraj on Saturday afternoon. During interrogation, he allegedly disclosed the location of the pistol, following which a police team took him to the spot for recovery. It was during this process that he allegedly opened fire at the police, leading to the encounter.