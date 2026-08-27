'Joota Saaf Karwaungi Tujhse': Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Abuses, Threatens Society Security Guards - VIDEO

Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Abuses, Threatens Society Security Guards |

A video purportedly showing a woman arguing with and allegedly assaulting security guards at a housing society in Greater Noida West has gone viral on social media, prompting attention from the local authorities.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday night at Centurion Park Terrace Homes in Greater Noida West, which falls under the Bisrakh police station area.

Dispute begins over food delivery

According to police, the confrontation began after the woman ordered food online. When the delivery executive reached the housing complex, security personnel reportedly stopped him at the society gate.

The delay allegedly angered the woman, who came to the entrance and questioned the guards. What began as an argument subsequently escalated into a heated confrontation.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the delivery executive being stopped, as well as the events that led to the dispute becoming aggressive.

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Viral video shows heated confrontation

Footage circulating online appears to show the woman engaged in a heated exchange with multiple security guards near the society entrance. She is allegedly heard using abusive language and issuing threats while challenging the guards to contact the police.

At one point, the woman appears to move towards a guard who is seated on a chair and allegedly attempts to kick him. The footage also appears to show her striking another guard with her hand.

The video has since attracted considerable attention on social media, although the complete context of the confrontation and events before the recording began remains under examination.

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Woman allegedly threatened security guards

Several remarks allegedly made by the woman during the argument can be heard in the video. In one instance, she reportedly tells a guard, "You are nothing compared to me, I will make you clean my shoes."

She is also allegedly heard challenging the guards to call the police, saying, "Bula kisko bulaega?" (Who will you call?).

Other portions of the recording reportedly contain threats of physical violence and comments directed at the guards' financial and social status.

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Police examining circumstances

Authorities are looking into the incident and the events that preceded the confrontation. The exact reason the food delivery worker was stopped at the society gate is also being examined.

The viral video has renewed discussions around disputes between residents, delivery personnel and security staff at residential complexes. However, the footage alone does not establish the complete sequence of events, and the allegations are subject to police inquiry.