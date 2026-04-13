Greater Noida: 2 School Buses Collide; 8 Children, Driver Injured; Hospitalised – Video

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Greater Noida: More than 12 children were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled school bus collided with another school bus on Monday at around 7:30 am near Roopwas village in the Dadri police station area. More than 12 children were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The children suffered serious injuries. The CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on social media.

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Reportedly, a bus carrying students from Jesus Mary School collided head-on with a bus from Ram Yagya School. The impact was so severe that the front portions of both buses were completely damaged. Around 25 children were on board the Jesus Mary School bus at the time of the incident, while the other bus was reportedly empty.

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After the accident, locals rushed to the scene after hearing the children’s cries. They immediately began rescue operations and informed the police. Police arrived at the scene and with the help of residents, admitted all the injured to a nearby hospital. The bus driver was rescued after considerable effort.