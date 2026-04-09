'₹28,000/Month' Me Yeh Mila': Greater Noida Woman's Balcony Ceiling Collapses At 2 Am; Sparks Safety Concerns - VIDEO

A late-night incident inside a Greater Noida apartment has triggered fresh debate over construction quality and tenant safety after a portion of a balcony ceiling suddenly collapsed around 2 am. The frightening moment, recorded and shared online by a resident, has since gone viral on social media.

Tenant wakes up to loud crash

Sonam Singh, a resident of a flat in the Chi 5 area of Greater Noida, documented the aftermath of the incident in an Instagram video. According to her, she was inside her room when she heard a sudden crashing sound in the middle of the night.

When she stepped out to check, she found chunks of concrete scattered across the balcony floor. Expressing frustration, Singh questioned how a property priced around ₹1 crore and rented for ₹28,000 per month could face such structural issues.

'₹28,000/Mo' Me Yeh Mila': Greater Noida Woman's Balcony Ceiling Collapses At 2 Am In Greater Noida; Sparks Safety Concerns - VIDEO

Concrete crumbles by hand

In the video, Singh demonstrates the condition of the fallen material, showing how pieces of concrete could be easily broken apart using her hands. She raised serious safety concerns, explaining that she often stands in the balcony at night and could have been seriously injured if she had been there when the ceiling collapsed.

Her remarks quickly struck a chord with viewers, many of whom questioned the durability of construction in modern residential complexes.

Social media reactions pour in

The clip, uploaded on April 8, 2026, has gathered thousands of views and hundreds of reactions. Users expressed shock at the apparent poor construction quality despite the high cost of housing in the region.

While several viewers shared similar experiences from their own apartments, others reacted with humour, joking about paying premium rent for “luxury” homes where concrete breaks easily. Many also pointed out that such incidents highlight a wider problem in rapidly developing urban areas.