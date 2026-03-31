'Grave Conspiracy Against Bengal’s Democracy': Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Alleges Fake Voter Push By BJP

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Election Commission of India, alleging a “grave conspiracy” to undermine democratic rights in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that attempts are being made to manipulate electoral rolls by illegally adding non-residents as voters.

Alleges ‘Fraudulent Form 6 Applications’

The Trinamool Congress chief accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers of submitting thousands of fraudulent Form 6 applications used for new voter registrations to include “outsiders” in Bengal’s electoral rolls.

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She described the alleged exercise as “voter hijacking” and likened it to tactics she claimed were used in states like Maharashtra and Delhi during previous elections.

Questions EC Over Handling Of Applications

Banerjee also raised concerns over what she termed a “suspiciously fast” processing of these bulk applications, even as over 60 lakh genuine voter applications remain pending.

She further alleged that more than 200 people have died due to flaws in the voter verification process, calling the situation alarming and unacceptable.

Demands Immediate Intervention

In her letter, the Chief Minister urged the Election Commission to immediately halt what she termed an “undemocratic exercise” and ensure strict compliance with Supreme Court directives.

She demanded that no new or questionable entries be added after the final electoral roll was published on February 28, 2026.

Claims Coordinated Attempt To Influence Polls

Banerjee alleged a coordinated effort involving the BJP and authorities to interfere with free and fair elections. She cited reports of bulk applications being filed across districts, raising doubts about the authenticity and residency of applicants.

She warned that any such attempt would be “illegal, unconstitutional, and fundamentally undemocratic.”

Political Heat Rises Ahead Of 2026 Polls

The development comes amid intensifying political tensions in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections. Recently, Banerjee had also accused the BJP of attempting to incite unrest, escalating the war of words between the ruling TMC and the opposition.