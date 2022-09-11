Grandparents' Day 2022: Images, wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your grandparents | Pexel

Grandparents' Day is observed to celebrate the bond between grandparents and grandchildren. The day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labour Day. This year, Grandparents' Day is being celebrated in India on September 11.

Grandparents' Day marks the bond between grandparents and grandchildren and is celebrated to honour and recognize the wisdom, love and contributions of our grandparents in our lives, be it tying the family together, connecting family to its past or passing on important values, beliefs and ideals to future generations.

Here are some Grandparents' Day quotes and wishes to share:

“Grandparents are there to help the child get into mischief they haven’t thought of yet” - Gene Perret

“What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humour, comfort, and lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.” — Rudy Giuliani

“A child needs a grandparent, anybody's grandparent, to grow a little more securely into an unfamiliar world.” — Charles and Ann Morse

“A grandparent is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” — Unknown

"If you're lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can." — Regina Brett

"The simplest toy, one which even the youngest child can operate, is called a grandparent." — Sam Levenson

Thank you for filling my childhood with so many incredible memories! Happy Grandparents' Day!

If I could choose any grandparents in the world, it would still be you! Happy Grandparents' Day!

Happy Grandparents' Day! Thank you for creating memories that my heart will hold forever.

Happiness is spending time with my grandparents! Happy Grandparents' Day!

Thank you for always being there for me and loving me unconditionally. Happy Grandparents' Day!