'Grandpa, I'll Eat Only If You Make Puris': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Fulfils Grandson's Sweet Request

X/@revanth_anumula

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday shared a heartwarming family video that quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen standing by the stove preparing fresh pooris while his young grandson sat comfortably on the kitchen counter beside him, patiently watching every step.

Throughout the cooking session, the young grandson happily chatted with his grandfather, who kept smiling as he made the puris, making the family moment both heartwarming and memorable.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Revanth Reddy's only grandson, Reyansh Reddy, was born in early April 2023.

The Chief Minister has often shared glimpses of their bond on social media and has described his family, especially his grandson, as his biggest “stress buster."

Whether celebrating milestones or spending a quiet evening together, Reddy has frequently spoken about how these moments help him unwind from the pressures of public life.

Read Also CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Telangana Public School At Arutla Under Education Reform Push For...

The video has garnered more than 633.7K views in less than 24 hours of posting on X.