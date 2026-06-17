CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Telangana Public School At Arutla Under Education Reform Push For Corporate-Style Model Schooling | Video | X / @TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: As part of the educational reforms initiated by the Congress government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate a state-run 'Telangana Public School' (TPS), equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, at Arutla in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

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Dream project facilities

Boasting facilities that would rival corporate educational institutions, the TPS is the chief minister’s "dream project".



The CM would inaugurate the school at Arutla on Wednesday morning and later visit the digital classrooms, library, science labs, dining hall, and sports grounds, an official release said.

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Inauguration and school visit

He will interact with students, teachers, and school committee members and seek their opinion while having breakfast with the students. The CM would also address a public meeting at the same venue.

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Education commission and vision

Talking about the establishment of the schools, the release said CM Reddy, with the aim of providing public education on par with corporate institutions, constituted the Education Commission.



Under the supervision of the Commission, the TPS at Arutla was developed.



The school offers education with international standards from nursery to the intermediate level. Alongside quality education, equal emphasis is also being given to sports, cultural activities, and personality development, it said.

Pilot schools and expansion

The state government has selected four schools for the pilot project of TPS. In the first phase, the schools at Arutla and Manchala in Ranga Reddy district and Vangur and Polkampalli in the undivided Mahabubnagar district were selected.

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The government has formulated an action plan to expand the TPS concept across the state, with the target of establishing 100 such schools in a phased manner, it said.

Student facilities and medium

Students at TPS would be provided with free bus transportation, breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks.



Instruction would be conducted in the English medium. Featuring modern teaching methods and technological facilities, the Telangana Public School has been designed as a role model for education in the state, aimed at further boosting public confidence in government schools, it said.

Campus infrastructure and sports

The corporate style environment at the TPS at Arutla features modern amenities, digital classrooms, spacious playgrounds, laboratories, well-ventilated classrooms, a library, gym and dining halls.

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Special facilities and playgrounds have also been set up for various sports, including cricket, football and volleyball. Specialised coaches were also appointed.



The government also arranged five school buses to transport students from Arutla and surrounding villages to the school.

Student enrolment details

Currently, a total of 1,814 students are studying at the Arutla Telangana Public School. While 150 students are enrolled in the pre-primary section, 600 are admitted in the primary school, 800 across the two high school blocks, and 160 and 104 students in the first and second years of Intermediate (11th and 12th), respectively, the release added.

CM message on X

In a post on 'X' on Tuesday night, CM Reddy said, "The destiny of India is shaped in classrooms' would no longer be a slogan but a reality taking shape at TPS at Arutla."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)