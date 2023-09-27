Grand Ram Temple Consecration Set for January 22: PM Modi, Other Dignitaries To Grace The Occasion

Ram Temple At Ayodhya | File Photo

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has announced that the consecration will take place on January 22.

The trust's chairman, Nripendra Mishra, stated on Tuesday that the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the Ram temple at the Janambhoomi in Ayodhya is likely to be held on January 22, 2024, in the presence of 10,000 selected guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the consecration ceremony. He added that the ground floor of the Ram temple will be completed by the end of this year.

Prominent personalities to be part of the consecration ceremony

Notable industrialists, artists, religious leaders from all sects, athletes, Padma award winners, and family members of the Kar Sewaks who sacrificed their lives for the temple movement will be among those invited to the ceremony.

Month-long Inauguration Ceremony

The head priest of the Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has announced that the month-long inauguration ceremony will commence on January 14, with the main consecration function scheduled for January 22. The trust has made arrangements for the food and accommodation of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya during the month-long inaugural ceremony.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, also mentioned that the main temple will feature two idols of Lord Ram, one of which will be 51 inches tall.