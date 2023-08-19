Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Temple Consecration: Kumbh-like Festivities & Facilities Await

Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Temple Consecration: Kumbh-like Festivities and Facilities Await | File Photo

Lucknow: Ayodhya, the revered religious city of Uttar Pradesh, is poised to emulate a Kumbh-like spectacle during the consecration of Lord Ram at the grand temple in January next year.

Throughout the month-long ceremony of the Ram temple inauguration and the consecration of idols, a tent city akin to the Maha Kumbh will be established to accommodate pilgrims. The temple trust aims to offer food and lodging facilities to the multitude of visitors expected in Ayodhya during the month-long inauguration event.

Inaugural Ceremony of Ram Temple Scheduled for the Second Week of January

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed to oversee the construction and management of the Ram temple, has initiated preparations for the inaugural ceremony. Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the trust, revealed that approximately 75 percent of the temple construction has been completed, with the remaining work slated to conclude by November of this year. He noted that the inaugural ceremony is anticipated to commence in the second week of January, continuing until mid-February. The trust has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to partake in the main day of the inauguration, tentatively set between January 14 and 22.

Rai emphasized that the consecration ceremony would be a non-political event, with eminent personalities and leaders from across the political spectrum invited. However, no public gatherings will be permitted within the temple complex throughout the month-long event.

Trust to Arrange Food and Lodging for Up to 100,000 Visitors

During the inauguration festivities, the trust will coordinate food and lodging for an estimated 75,000 to one lakh (100,000) visitors daily. To assist those arriving from other cities, the trust intends to establish 15 help desks at various locations in Ayodhya. These desks will provide visiting pilgrims with information about available food and lodging facilities. Ayodhya has witnessed an influx of numerous hotels, guesthouses, and homestays in recent months, with further expansion anticipated in the next six months.

Champat Rai also disclosed that the new international airport in Ayodhya is set to commence operations by the end of October. Subsequently, it is anticipated that around one lakh pilgrims will arrive daily. He mentioned that Darshan (worship) at the Ram temple will commence in January, following a model similar to the Tirupati temple, where only priests are permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

