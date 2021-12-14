Govt's policy on Kashmir has completely failed: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on recent terror attack

Commenting on the recent terror attack in Kashmir, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on took a jibe at the Centre and said that the government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed.

"The frequent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir show that the Government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed", the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

The death toll in the Srinagar terror attack climbed to three on Tuesday after another policeman injured in the incident succumbed to his wounds.

The martyred Jammu and Kashmir police personnel has been identified as Rameez Ahmed of Yachama Kangan in Ganderbal district.



Earlier, a sub-inspector and a selection grade constable had died in this attack. 11 policemen were injured in the attack who are being treated in two hospitals in Srinagar city.

Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said 2-3 terrorists carried out the attack in which a bus belonging to the 9th battalion of the armed police was targeted.

A lesser known terror outfit, 'Kashmir Tigers' has owned responsibility for the attack. Intelligence agencies believe that this is a terror cell of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought a report on the attack and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack".

Dilbag Singh, DGP has said those responsible for the cowardly attack will soon be brought to justice.

