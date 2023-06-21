Govt Withdraws Controversial Livestock Bill After Intense Protests From Animal Lovers And Celebs |

On Tuesday, a major announcement came in from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) regarding the Draft Live-Stock and Live-Stock Products [Importation and Exportation] Bill, 2023. It was noted that the draft Bill was withdrawn after taking note of the invited responses and suggestions from the people of the country who voted otherwise and condemned the draft bill.

Govt Withdraws Livestock Bill

"...the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with animal welfare and related aspects, and hence, would need wider consultation," the official document read. It added to establish the point that "The proposed draft Bill stands withdrawn."

People Welcome The Decision

On June 7, MoFAHD asked citizens to share suggestions on the Draft Live-Stock and Live-Stock Products [Importation and Exportation] Bill, 2023 - An Act to frame measures for the regulation of the importation of live-stock and live-stock products as well as promotion and development of exports of livestock and livestock products. Following this, Twitter and several other social media platforms saw people raising their voices against it and trending the #SayNoToLiveStockBill2023. Animal lovers, celebrities, and people from various walks of life came together to pull down the bill, and later in the days came its withdrawal.

Reacting to the recent decision, people took to social media and said "We did it" as their voices were heard by the lawmakers. It was lauded as a "Major win for all animal lovers!"

