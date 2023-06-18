SayNoToLiveStockBill2023 Trends On Twitter: All You Need To Know

'Say No To Live-Stock Bill' Trends On Twitter: All You Need To Know | Twitter

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) on June 07 this year sought suggestions on the Draft Live-Stock and Live-Stock Products [Importation and Exportation] Bill, 2023 - An Act to frame measures for the regulation of the importation of live-stock and live-stock products as well as promotion and development of exports of livestock and livestock products.

People take to Twitter to Say NO To Live-Stock Bill 2023

Animal lovers and activists took to social media to give opinions in this regard and Twitter was in no time seen trending with the hashtag 'Say No To Live-Stock Bill'.

"We as animal lovers CANNOT see our animals including dogs and cats being exported for killing and eating purposes... enough is enough lets say NO to this livestock bill 2023," one of the tweets read as it echoed many voices against the Draft Bill. "This livestock bill of 2023 is very harmful for the stray dogs and other animals so we should say no to this live stock bill," said another Twitter user.

Several celebrities also made a point to comment on the Draft Bill and express their big NO. Actress Zeenat Aman (in an alleged audio clip), cricket coach Kapil Dev, and many others came forward to share their suggestions on the issued notification by MoFAHD. Everyone just had one concerning demand and that was to condemn the Live-Stock Bill 2023.

"How can such a bill be passed... Animals are part and parcel of our lives. If we can really work together and make sure that such negative things don't happen in our country then I will be a proud person," Kapil Dev says in a video doing the rounds on the internet while urging people to stand collectively against the bill.

Celebs react

