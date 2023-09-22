‘Govt To Soon Introduce AI To Enhance Punjab Police’s Efficiency’: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | File

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government would soon introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) for enhancing the efficiency of Punjab police.

Addressing a gathering during the passing out parade of 2,999 constables - the largest ever group of directly recruited cops in this rank of the Punjab police, the chief minister said that Punjab would be soon joining hands with multinational Google to update the state police on modern lines.

The blueprint

He said that a comprehensive blueprint had been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement would be signed soon. Mann said that it would help in enhancing the efficiency of the Punjab police to tackle any sort of challenges in the state.

Highlighting the recently launched state’s ‘Sadak Surakhya Force’ to check the fatality rate due to road accidents and to streamline the movement of traffic on the roads, he said that this force would be entrusted with the task of checking rash driving, streamlining vehicular movement and to check the road accidents. It would also thus reduce the burden on cops deployed in police stations, he said, adding that it would have in the first phase a force of 1,300 cops and 144 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets deployed after every 30 kilometers to man the roads.

Plans for more recruitment

The chief minister said that the state government had already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year in Punjab police for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of cops. He said that as for these 2,100 posts, every year around 2.50 lakh candidates were expected to apply for these posts so all the aspirants would get involved in academics as well as in improving their physique for clearing the tests, he held.