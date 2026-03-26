Govt To Open Driving Schools In 120 Aspirational Districts, 500 Blocks To Create 1 Crore Jobs: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

New Delhi: The government, in partnership with the industry, will open driving schools in 120 aspirational districts and 500 blocks that are socially, economically, and educationally backward, to create one crore jobs in the country in the next five years.

During a conversation with film star Aamir Khan at a Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan event here in the capital, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there is a shortage of 22 lakh drivers in the country and the government has opened 200 driving schools.

"We have decided to open driving training centres with the help of the industry in the 120 aspirant districts and 500 aspirant blocks which are socially, economically, educationally backward. We will provide employment to one crore youth through this initiative," the minister said.

On road safety he said unfortunately it is true that India is at the top in terms of the number of road accidents in the world.

Today, India records more than five lakh accidents and 1.8 lakh related deaths every year.

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About 66 per cent people are in the age group of 18-44 years. Three per cent of India's GDP is lost due to these accidents, he noted.

He highlighted that there are five reasons for road accidents.

First, road design and engineering. He informed, "We identified black spots and have spent Rs 40,000 crore to remove them. The other reason for accidents is landslide in hilly areas. We have identified 350 such spots and about 280 were improved."

He noted that the other reason for accidents are automobile engineering. He said, "Our automobile industry is in the third position in the world with Rs 23 lakh crore (turnover) following the US at Rs 79 lakh crore and China at Rs 49 lakh crore. We aim to take our automobile industry at the top in the world in next five year."

He noted that the third reason for accidents is enforcement.

Fourth reason is human behaviour. "There is no fear and respect for law in the country. About 50,000 people's lives can be saved by just wearing helmet while riding bikes. About 30,000 people can save their life by just fastening seat belts," he said.

He stated that the number of instances of drunk driving has come down.

Khan said, "I take road safety very seriously. I also make mistake once in a while as I am a human being. But by and large I am very strict on safety on roads. I expect the entire country should take road safety very seriously."

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He said the government can bring laws, rules or provide facility, but ultimately if people are not using these then the issue will not be resolved.

He noted that people wear helmet only due fear of police.

"We should understand that wearing helmet will save our life irrespective of presence of policemen."

He also mentioned about people buying clips to avoid seat belt.

Khan suggested that the seat belts for passengers in school buses be made compulsory for children's safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)