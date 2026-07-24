Govt Seeks 24 Hours To Decide On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Says CJP After Meeting

The Centre has sought 24 hours to respond to Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following a nearly two-hour meeting between government representatives and the student-led organisation in New Delhi on Friday.

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The meeting, held at the Constitution Club, was attended by Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ranka said the government had asked for time until Saturday afternoon to decide on the demand for Pradhan's resignation.

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"The government has sought time until tomorrow afternoon to respond to our demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," he said.

Ranka added that the Centre had expressed "in-principle approval" for two other key demands raised by the organisation — compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases registered against protesting students.

Union Minister JP Nadda described the talks as constructive, saying they lasted for nearly two hours. He said the CJP had presented three principal demands along with five suggestions aimed at reforming the examination system.

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"The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions for exams. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow afternoon and inform them about the discussions held within the government," Nadda said.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, commonly known as the anti-paper leak law. According to ANI, citing sources, the amendment Bill is likely to be introduced for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday.