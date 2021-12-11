'Govt says everything is hunky-dory': NC chief Farooq Abdullah after 2 policemen killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora; watch video

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday slammed the Centre after two policemen were killed in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora district, saying how can a common man be safe in the union territory if the police personnel aren't.

He said: "It's sad. Govt says everything is hunky-dory. When police personnel aren't safe, how is a common man? China's occupying our territory, does the Govt of India allow discussion in the Parliament?"

Two cops were killed in a terror attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, evoking widespread condemnation from various political parties.

The terrorists opened fire on the police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, officials said.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and were admitted to a hospital, where they died, they said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search for the assailants, the officials added, and identified the slain cops as SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress, they said.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties.

"I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference wrote: "We strongly condemn the militant attack in Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora today in which two policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families." CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing and demanded stern action against those responsible for the attack.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 05:45 PM IST