'Govt looting in broad daylight': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress party has been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.

The Congress has been stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament over the rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded a discussion on the issue.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi claimed India was "no longer" a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institute's democracy report that downgraded India.

"India is no longer a democratic country," he said on Twitter, tagging a news report citing Sweden's V-Dem Institute's democracy report that has downgraded India from 'world's largest democracy' to 'electoral democracy'.