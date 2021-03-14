'Govt looting in broad daylight': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the rise in fuel and gas prices.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "The central government looting in broad daylight. 1. Massive tax collection on gas-diesel-petrol. 2. Snatching people's share, employment, and facilities by selling PSU-PSB to friends. PM's only method, benefit friends at the cost of the country."
Congress party has been attacking the government over high fuel prices, alleging that it has collected over Rs 21 lakh crore by way of taxes on petroleum products ever since coming to power in 2014.
The Congress has been stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament over the rise in prices of petroleum products and demanded a discussion on the issue.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi claimed India was "no longer" a democratic country, quoting media reports on Swedish Institute's democracy report that downgraded India.
"India is no longer a democratic country," he said on Twitter, tagging a news report citing Sweden's V-Dem Institute's democracy report that has downgraded India from 'world's largest democracy' to 'electoral democracy'.
This comes after another global report by a US government-funded NGO, Freedom House downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free" and claimed that "political rights and civil liberties have eroded in India since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014".
The government has strongly rebutted the Freedom House report and called it "misleading, incorrect and misplaced", while asserting that the country has well established democratic practices.
Gandhi has been attacking the government over the issue of freedom to speech and expression.
(With inputs from Agencies)
