Govt failed to implement Manual Scavenging Act of 2013: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over deaths of 389 people in the country while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019 and alleged that it had "failed" to implement the Manual Scavenging Act.

Gandhi's criticism of the government came after the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that 389 people died in the country while manually cleaning sewers from 2015 to 2019. "This shows how badly GOI has failed to implement the Manual Scavenging Act of 2013," Gandhi tweeted.