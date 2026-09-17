Govt Debunks Viral MiG-29 Crash Claim, Says Footage Is From ‘War Thunder’ Video Game

PIB Fact Check traced the viral fighter-jet crash visuals to gameplay footage from the military combat game War Thunder | AI Generated File Image (X - @PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, September 17, 2026: The government’s fact-checking unit on Thursday debunked a viral claim that an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-29 fighter jet had crashed during landing because of pilot error, saying the footage was taken from the video game War Thunder.

In a post on X, the unit said Pakistani propaganda accounts were circulating the video with the false claim. It also shared a link to the original gaming footage to establish its source.

Viral Clip Gets Reality Check

“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video with the claim that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. Beware! This claim is fake. The footage in the claim is from a video game called War Thunder,” the fact-checking unit said.

⚠️ Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video with the claim that an IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashed during landing due to pilot error. #PIBFactCheck:



❌ Beware! This claim is #Fake.



✅ The footage in the claim is from a video game called War Thunder… pic.twitter.com/5ETuHzF6J8 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 17, 2026

The disclaimer accompanying the original footage states that all visuals in the video are gameplay recorded from War Thunder for entertainment purposes. It describes War Thunder as a military combat game featuring air, land and naval vehicles from different eras, with content focused on aircraft movement, flybys, tactical positioning and high-energy action without real-world intent.

Gaming Footage Passed Off As Real

The clarification followed the circulation of videos on social media purportedly showing a jet crashing while landing. The footage also showed the pilot ejecting from the aircraft and using a parachute.

An X account named ‘True Patriot’ shared the video, claiming that an IAF MiG-29 had crashed during landing following a pilot mistake and that nobody was hurt. The account also alleged that the Air Force was remaining silent despite fighter jets being lost frequently and questioned why costly aircraft were being lost, Hindustan Times reports.

Several other social media accounts circulated the same footage with similar claims.

The episode highlights how gaming footage, when stripped of its original context, can be presented as a real incident on social media. The government’s response also underlines the importance of checking the source of dramatic online videos before accepting or sharing claims attached to them.

PIB Asks Public To Flag Suspicious Posts

The fact-checking unit urged people to report suspicious content concerning the Government of India to PIB Fact Check through its X account, WhatsApp number +91 8799711259 or email address factcheck@pib.gov.in.

The MiG-29 clarification follows other recent instances in which government fact-checking units have rejected claims circulating on social media.

Rumours Over Ramaphosa’s Health

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s absence from public engagements after his medical team advised him to rest had fuelled rumours that he had fallen ill after attending the BRICS Summit in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the reports as “fake”. In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit also cautioned against what it described as “malicious” posts circulating on social media platforms.

PIB Rejects BRICS Blast Claim

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) also recently debunked claims that an explosion had taken place in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit, held on September 12 and 13 under India’s chairship.

According to PIB, Pakistani propaganda accounts had claimed that an explosion occurred minutes before the summit concluded in New Delhi on Sunday and that eight people were killed.

Rejecting the claim, PIB said, “The video being circulated is old and unrelated to the ongoing BRICS Summit.”

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Taken together, the fact checks show how unrelated or out-of-context material can quickly acquire a new narrative online, particularly around major national and international events. They also reinforce a basic rule for social media users: striking footage alone is not proof that the event being claimed actually happened.

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