Govt Calls All-Party Meeting On July 19 Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Opposition Set To Raise Key Issues

An all-party meeting called by the government ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament got underway in New Delhi on Sunday |

The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on July 19, a day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, during which the government is expected to outline its legislative agenda while opposition parties are likely to highlight the issues they intend to raise in both Houses.

The customary meeting, held before every Parliament session, will begin at 11 am, officials said.

Government to Outline Legislative Agenda

The government is expected to push an extensive legislative agenda during the session, with several key Bills likely to be introduced and taken up for discussion.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, as announced earlier by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"On the recommendation of the Government of India, Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026 and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Opposition Likely to Raise Key Issues

The Opposition is expected to corner the government over several issues, including the NEET-UG paper leak case and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks on casualties during Operation Sindoor.

The Congress has already moved a breach of privilege notice against the Defence Minister over his comments.

Political Realignments Ahead of Session

The upcoming session is also expected to witness heated exchanges amid recent political realignments across several opposition parties.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has witnessed significant turmoil following its defeat in the Assembly elections. Twenty of its MPs have reportedly merged with the National Citizens Party of India and have sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, three TMC Rajya Sabha MPs resigned from the Upper House before joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also suffered a setback, with six of its Lok Sabha MPs joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs had also joined the BJP.

JPC Report on Constitution Amendment Bill Expected

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is expected to adopt its report on July 17 before submitting it to Parliament.

The proposed Bill has triggered political debate over a provision that seeks the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or State ministers from office if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

The report is expected to be one of the significant documents tabled during the session.