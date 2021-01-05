Govt body removes ‘halal’ from its Red Meat Manual

The earlier Red Meat Manual of the APEDA said “animals are slaughtered strictly according to halal method to meet the requirement of Islamic countries”, while the revised version now says “the animals are slaughtered according to the requirement of importing country/importer”.

As per the report, the APEDA also deleted these lines: “The animals are slaughtered by halal system under strict vigilance of (a) recognised and registered Islamic body as per the tenets of Islamic Shariyat. The certificate for halal is issued by the representative of registered Islamic body under whose supervision the slaughter is conducted in order to meet the requirement of (the) importing country.”

A debate has been raging with a section of Hindu groups complaining that the use of the word in the ‘Red Meat Manual’ implied that APEDA was making it mandatory for exporters to buy and acquire only “halal-certified” meat. A section of Hindu groups argued that apart from Islamic countries in West Asia, India also exports meat to countries such as China and Sri Lanka, where “halal” certification is not needed.