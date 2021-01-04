Reliance to move Punjab & Haryana HC over vandalism of Jio towers, seeks urgent govt intervention

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to move the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of governmen authorities to stop the vandalism of Jio mobile towers by protesters agitating against the Centre's new farm laws.

According to reports, over 1600 Reliance Jio mobile towers have been damaged in Punjab the past few weeks as farm protests have intensified.

In a petition to be filed in Punjab & Haryana High Court today, Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, has sought urgent intervention of Govt authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants, RIL said in a statement.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees & caused damage & disruption to the vital communications infrastructure. The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated & aided by vested interests & our business rivals," the Mukesh Ambani-led company said.

"Taking advantage of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the national capital, these vested interests have launched an incessant, malicious and motivated vilification campaign against Reliance, which has absolutely no basis in truth," it said.