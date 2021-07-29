Government to give 27% reservation for OBC students, 10% to EWS students in UG-PG, medical, dental courses

The ministry officials added that nearly 5,550 students will be benefitted from the new reservations. This decision would benefit every year nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in postgraduation.

The move on reservation for backward classes and economically weaker sections of the society was taken by the government in a bid to prioritise medical education and make it more accessible.

The OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take benefit of this reservation in AIQ Scheme to compete for seats in any State. Being a Central Scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation. Around 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 in postgraduation will be benefitted through this reservation.