Government plans massive ‘Kem Chho, Trump’ welcome

Gandhinagar: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for ‘one-upmanship’ will be on full display when US President Donald Trump and his wife arrive in Ahmedabad on their first ever India visit on February 24.

Landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport where the US first couple will be received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first halt will be at the Sabarmati ashram which formed the epicenter of the freedom struggle in the launch of the salt satyagraha by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Thereafter the visitors are slated to drive down in an over 10 km road show to the re-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium to inaugurate it and to address a gathering.