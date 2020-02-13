Government plans massive ‘Kem Chho, Trump’ welcome

Gandhinagar: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for ‘one-upmanship’ will be on full display when US President Donald Trump and his wife arrive in Ahmedabad on their first ever India visit on February 24.
Landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport where the US first couple will be received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first halt will be at the Sabarmati ashram which formed the epicenter of the freedom struggle in the launch of the salt satyagraha by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.
Thereafter the visitors are slated to drive down in an over 10 km road show to the re-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium to inaugurate it and to address a gathering.
The government is organising ‘Kem Chho, Trump’, the Gujarati equivalent of Texas event ‘Howdy Modi’ in Prime Minister’s home state, Gujarat for President Trump and his wife Melania.
The Gujarat government is pulling out all stops to fill the 1.25 lakh capacity Ahmedabad stadium during the Trump address. “The orders are to fill the stadium to the brim and pack up the entire area”, said an official handling arrangements, adding “it’s our PMs showpiece designed to overwhelm the Houston event in every manner”.
The state coffers have been opened up to make the event in Prime Minister Modi’s home state a landmark event. A veritable army of labourers is at work trying to give finishing touches to the stadium. The entire area is undergoing an overhaul, livening up and creating a wholesome environment.
