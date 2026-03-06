Government Orders 4-Week Suspension Of News Channel TRPs Amid Israel–Iran Conflict

Pic: Newslaundry

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to temporarily suspend the reporting of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news television channels for four weeks, citing concerns over sensational coverage of the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict.

In an order issued on March 6, the ministry said it had observed that some news channels were broadcasting speculative and highly sensational content related to the conflict, which could potentially create panic among viewers. The concern is particularly for people who have relatives or acquaintances in the affected regions.

The ministry said the decision was taken in the public interest to discourage excessive sensationalism in war-related coverage. It noted that such content may mislead viewers and heighten anxiety among the public.

Under the directive, BARC, the television ratings agency registered under the government’s 2014 policy guidelines for television rating agencies, has been instructed to immediately stop publishing TRP data for news channels.

The ministry invoked Clause 24.2 of the policy guidelines, which requires rating agencies to comply with orders, regulations and directions issued by the government from time to time.

According to the order, TRP reporting for news channels will remain suspended for four weeks or until further instructions are issued, whichever comes earlier.

The move is expected to temporarily halt the weekly ratings race among news broadcasters, which often influences programming strategies and advertising revenue.