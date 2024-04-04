'Hurt That Congress Didn't Accept Ram Mandir Invitation': Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Grand Old Party

Soon after quitting Congress on Thursday, professor Gourav Vallabh who represented the grand old party on TV debates on issues of finance and economy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

While speaking at the BJP’s headquarters, Vallabh said, “I am hurt that the Congress party did not accept the invitation letter for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Congress is unable to tackle the current issues effectively. I cannot raise slogans against Sanatana Dharma. I cannot go against wealth creators of this country. Wealth creation cannot be a crime. Congress just wants to abuse and criticise PM Modi. To take India forward should be our ideology and that is why I have joined the BJP. With BJP, I want to take the country forward and acheive the dream of PM Narendra Modi of making India a developed nation.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP, in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde. pic.twitter.com/NAc0kX22vW — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

Calling Congress "directionless", Vallabh, in a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge cited reasons such as caste census behind his decision to quit the party, adding that he cannot raise "anti-Sanatan" slogans.

In a post on X, Gaurav wrote, "The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party."

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

In his resignation letter addressed to Kharge, Vallabh wrote, "I am feeling emotional. My heart is heavy. There's a lot I wish to express, write, and share. However, my principles forbid me from uttering anything that might cause harm to others. Nevertheless, today, I am presenting my thoughts to you because I firmly believe that concealing the truth is also an offense, and I refuse to be involved in it."

Vallabh's resignation came a day after boxer Vijender Singh left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Vallabh contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023. However, he was defeated by the BJP candidate who secured a comfortable win with a margin of over 32,000 votes. Vallabh entered politics in 2019 when he contested from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, in which he bagged over 18,000 votes and ended up in third spot behind then-sitting CM Raghubar Das.