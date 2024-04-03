Day After Promoting Rahul Gandhi, Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP; Check 5 Things Olympian Said After Dumping Congress

Congress leader and boxer Vijender Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday at the party's headquarters in Delhi. Soon after officially joining the saffron party, Singh said, "It is ghar wapsi for me. Respect for Indian athletes has increased since the BJP government came to power."

Here are the top 5 things the Olympian said after leaving the Congress:

1) Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh asserted that respect for Indian athletes has increased since the BJP government came to power.

2) He stated that he has joined the BJP for the development of the country and to serve the people.

3) Singh mentioned that now that he has joined the saffron party, he will work towards the betterment of Indian athletes under the leadership of PM Modi.

4) "Players used to face many hurdles, especially when we go abroad, but since the Modi government has come to power, we don't face such issues anymore, and players get more respect," said Singh.

5) He expressed his commitment to listening to athletes and working towards finding solutions to their issues.

In 2019, Vijender contested Lok Sabha elections on Congress ticket from the South Delhi constituency.

Vijender Singh's decision to join the saffron party comes as a surprise to many, especially considering that he retweeted a tweet from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi just yesterday. There were speculations that the Congress party was considering fielding Vijender from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat against BJP candidate Hema Malini.