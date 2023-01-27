Gorkha Janmukti Morcha wants to withdraw from Gorkhaland Territorial Administration

Darjeeling: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Friday wrote letters to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing that GJM wants to withdraw from the 2011 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) pact.

Amidst the demand of separate statehood of North Bengal by the BJP, a new agitation launched after GJM’s Bimal Gurung had written a letter to the Central government and state government about the scrapping of GTA pact that was signed on July 18, 2011.

It may be noted the pact was signed in 2011 and the GTA was formed in 2012.

According to sources, the GJM has mentioned in the letter that it will inform the problems of the hills to the Central government directly.

Meanwhile, in a new political equation in the hills, Ajay Edward’s Humro Party has also lent support to the demand raised by GJM.

However, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief and the GTA chief executive, Anit Thapa said that Gurung’s letter won’t have any impact and also that the functioning of GTA won’t depend on the whims of GJM.

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Gautam Deb and senior CPI (M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya said that such a thing is being done to gain ‘political mileage’ ahead of the rural and Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh said the decision should be taken in keeping with the sentiments of the people of the hills. Ghosh also hinted that Siliguri should be made the capital of North Bengal.

