Gorillaz To Make India Debut In January 2027, Announce 3-City Tour | X @himantabiswa

Guwahati: British virtual band Gorillaz will perform in India for the first time in January 2027, with their upcoming The Mountain Tour covering Bengaluru, Mumbai and Guwahati.

The India leg of the tour will begin in Bengaluru on January 23 at District Area @Terraform. The band will perform in Mumbai on January 27 at Jio World Garden, BKC, before concluding the tour in Guwahati on January 31 at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The tour will support the band’s ninth studio album, The Mountain (Parvat), which draws inspiration from India.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) managing director Kumar Padmapani Borah said the Guwahati concert was part of the state government’s efforts to promote the concert economy.

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“As per initiative of our chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma we have already invited Post Melone last year to promore concert econmy. This time we invited British virtual band Gorillaz to perform here. It is a major international event.”

Gorillaz were formed in 1998 by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, known for his work on Tank Girl. Unlike a conventional music group, Gorillaz exist as four animated characters — vocalist 2-D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs.

The characters have their own fictional stories, which have developed across the band’s nine albums.

Gorillaz became one of the most recognisable names in music with songs such as ‘Clint Eastwood’, ‘Feel Good Inc.’, ‘On Melancholy Hill’ and ‘Stylo’. The band has also earned a Guinness World Record for the most successful virtual act.

The upcoming album, The Mountain, has a strong connection with India. A major part of the record was created during the band’s travels across the country, with recording taking place in Mumbai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Rishikesh and Varanasi.

The album features several Indian musicians, including legendary singer Asha Bhosle, sitarist Anoushka Shankar, flautist Ajay Prasanna and sarod players Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Across its 15 tracks, The Mountain moves between five languages, including English, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish and Yoruba. The album draws from the creators’ experiences in India while also exploring themes of loss and personal reflection.