 'Gori Palya Is In Pak…Even Police Are Afraid To Go There': K'taka HC Judge Draws Flak After Referring Area In Bengaluru As Pakistan, Seen Smirking In Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Gori Palya Is In Pak…Even Police Are Afraid To Go There': K'taka HC Judge Draws Flak After Referring Area In Bengaluru As Pakistan, Seen Smirking In Video

'Gori Palya Is In Pak…Even Police Are Afraid To Go There': K'taka HC Judge Draws Flak After Referring Area In Bengaluru As Pakistan, Seen Smirking In Video

Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court stirred controversy during a recent hearing when he referred to an area in Bengaluru as Pakistan.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
@LawBeatInd

Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court stirred controversy during a recent hearing when he referred to an area in Bengaluru as Pakistan. 

Srishananda made the reference while speaking about an area named Gori Palya in Bengaluru West. 

A video of the judge making the remark has surfaced on social media and is going viral. In the video, the judge can be heard saying that Gori Palya is in Pakistan, not India and that it is a reality. Srishananda was then seen smirking. 

"...Go to the Mysore Road flyover, every auto rickshaw has got 10 people in it. It is not applicable because the Mysore Road flyover till up to the market from Gori Palya is in Pakistan, not in India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put there, they will be beaten up there," Justice Srishananda said during the hearing. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing
Mumbai: MHADA Receives Over 1 Lakh Applications For 2,030 Affordable Housing
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Sensex & Nifty Close In Green; NTPC Ends The Day With Gains Of Over 2%
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Mumbai: Will PM Modi Inaugurate Metro 3 On October 4? MMRCL Says It’s 'Likely'
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide
Disturbing Video From Delhi-Meerut Expressway Shows Young Man Jumping In Front Of Bus, Dies By Suicide

Watch the video here:

As the judge’s comment started doing rounds on social media, it triggered severe outrage with many criticising and questioning how can a judge make such a divisive remark. 

A Bengaluru-based activist, Brinda Adige, criticised the judge for his statement and said that "this is how systemic dehumanisation of Indian Muslims looks like." 

In a posted on X Adige wrote,"...It is extremely unbecoming of a judge to use the words he did. This is how systemic dehumanisation of Indian Muslims look like where even the ones who're supposed to uphold the law, dehumanize Indian Muslims."

An X user labelled the judge's statement as "hate speech against Muslims."

"As the Chief Justice pontificates, here's a Karnataka HIgh Court judge casually indulging in dehumanisation and hate speech against Muslims. In any country, he would be deemed unfit to hold office." 

"A judge of an Indian Constitutional Court referring to fellow citizens of a different faith as Pakistani! Astonishing!" wrote @advsanjoy.

"Like IAS/IPS/IRS judges also must be filled after a proper educated test at least on constitution of India, instead of the so called collegium where personally biased selection is possible," said @azhahiyakadan.

"Karnataka High Court judge referring to Kannadiga Muslim people as Pakistani. Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda!" said @jeetxg.

Read Also
Shocking Video: Bengaluru School Bus Attacked By Men In Scorpio With Children Inside
article-image

As per reports, Gori Palya is a Muslim-dominated area in Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak...

Congress & Pakistan Share Same Intentions, Agenda: Home Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress After Pak...

'Abdullahs, Muftis, & Gandhis Have Brought Only Fear & Anarchy To J&K,' Says PM Modi

'Abdullahs, Muftis, & Gandhis Have Brought Only Fear & Anarchy To J&K,' Says PM Modi

PM Modi Announces Commencement Of E-Auction Of 600+ Gifts; Proceeds To Aid Namami Gange Initiative

PM Modi Announces Commencement Of E-Auction Of 600+ Gifts; Proceeds To Aid Namami Gange Initiative

Jammu And Kashmir Elections: PM Modi Slams 'Dynastic Politics', Says Voter Turnout A Sign Of...

Jammu And Kashmir Elections: PM Modi Slams 'Dynastic Politics', Says Voter Turnout A Sign Of...

'Gori Palya Is In Pak…Even Police Are Afraid To Go There': K'taka HC Judge Draws Flak After...

'Gori Palya Is In Pak…Even Police Are Afraid To Go There': K'taka HC Judge Draws Flak After...