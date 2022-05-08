Gopal Krishna Gokhale birth anniversary: 5 interesting facts you should know about the social reformer

Gopal Krishna Gokhale is one of the well-known political leader during India's fight to independence. Born on May 9, 1866, he was a social reformer, whose goals were to promote non-violence and reform within the existing government institutions.

Gokhale was among the most influential leaders of the Indian National Congress and the founder of the Servants of India Society. Mahatma Gandhi in his autobiography, had called Gokhale his mentor and guide. Being one of the first generations of Indians to receive a college education, he was widely respected in the intellectual community.

Here few things you should know about Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 156th birth aniversary:

Gopal Krishna Gokhale was born in a Brahmin family. Despite being relatively poor, his family members ensured that Gokhale received an English education, which would place Gokhale in a position to obtain employment during British Raj.

Gokhale was reportedly one of the first Indians to complete graduation. In 1884, after his graduation in arts at the Elphinstone College, Bombay, Gokhale moved to Pune to take up a teaching job at a school.

Gokhale was among the most prominent faces in the Indian National Congress and a strong advocate for constitutional ways of struggle for gaining independence from the British rule.

In 1889, he became a member of the Indian National Congress. He was also the secretary of the "Reception Committee" of the Poona session 1895 of the Indian National Congress. He played an important role until his election to the Imperial Legislative Council in 1902.

Gokhle was married to Savitribai in 1880. After her death, he remarried in 1887. Gokhale did not marry again and his children were looked after by his relatives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:49 PM IST