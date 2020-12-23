Good Governance Day 2020: History, significance - All you need to know

Good governance is celebrated annually on 25 December, the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Good governance Day was founded in 2014 to honour Mr Vajpayee by raising awareness among the citizens of government accountability.

In line with this theory, Good Governance Day has been proclaimed a working day for the nation.

History

On 23 December 2014, the winners of the Bharat Ratna, India's most senior civil award, were Mr Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Following the decisions, the government of Modi declared the anniversary of the birth of the former Prime Minister as Good Governance Day every year in India.

The largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress, opposed the decision for putting Good Governance Day on the same day as Christmas and for making this date a working day for government.

Objectives of Good Governance Day