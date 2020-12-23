Good Governance Day 2020: History, significance - All you need to know

Good governance is celebrated annually on 25 December, the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Good governance Day was founded in 2014 to honour Mr Vajpayee by raising awareness among the citizens of government accountability.
In line with this theory, Good Governance Day has been proclaimed a working day for the nation.
History
On 23 December 2014, the winners of the Bharat Ratna, India's most senior civil award, were Mr Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.
Following the decisions, the government of Modi declared the anniversary of the birth of the former Prime Minister as Good Governance Day every year in India.
The largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress, opposed the decision for putting Good Governance Day on the same day as Christmas and for making this date a working day for government.
Objectives of Good Governance Day
To make voters aware of the government's commitment towards the openness and integrity of its administration.
Strong government is celebrated to promote people's well-being and improvement.
It is praised for standardising the operation of the government and for making it a highly efficient and responsible government for national people.
Implementing good and effective strategies to accomplish a good governance task in India.
Enhance the country's growth and prosperity with strong governance.
To get people closer to the government to become active participants in the process of good governance.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)