Gomti Water Level Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Lucknow, Shaheed Path Service Lane Submerged | ANI

Lucknow: Rising water levels in the Gomti River triggered a flood-like situation in several parts of Lucknow on Wednesday, with floodwater reaching Shaheed Path and completely submerging the service lane leading towards Phoenix Palassio Mall.

The service lane has been closed to traffic as waterlogging disrupted movement on one of the city's key roads. The situation has caused concern among residents, particularly in Gomti Nagar and the surrounding areas, which have witnessed extensive redevelopment and high-end residential and commercial projects in recent years.

The Gomti water level reached 107.24 metres, against the danger mark of 108.5 metres. The entire service lane along Shaheed Path was inundated, affecting regular traffic movement.

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The Lucknow Municipal Corporation stepped up relief and rescue operations in several affected areas, including Saitha in Zone 6 and Loharamau, Faizullaganj, Daud Nagar and Millat Nagar in Zone 3.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Kumar inspected the affected areas throughout the day and reviewed rescue operations as well as arrangements for drinking water, sanitation, fogging and anti-larvae measures.

Officials shifted 35 families in Zone 6 to safer locations, while 26 people were staying in relief shelters. Twenty water tankers and 10,000 litres of packaged drinking water were supplied to affected residents.

Twelve temporary night shelters have been set up, including 10 in Daud Nagar and one each in Loharamau and Millat Nagar. The administration has deployed 90 boats for rescue operations and the transportation of relief material. Teams have also been deployed for loading, unloading and distribution of supplies.

Boats and steamers are being used to facilitate movement in Saitha, Daulat Kheda, Munnu Kheda, Tand Kheda, Sukhlal Kheda, Gulmi Kheda and Hayatganj, among other affected areas.

The civic body has deployed around 250 workers for sanitation and disease prevention measures. Anti-larvae spraying has been carried out using drones across nearly 150 acres, while fogging is being undertaken manually as well as with large machines.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University has been converted into a temporary storage centre for relief material.

Videos circulating on social media showed extensive waterlogging in parts of Gomti Nagar, with residents wading through flooded streets.

"I was going from Rishita Manhattan to Ansal around 8:15 pm when, just after passing the side of Palassio Mall, the wheels of my car went nearly underwater. I somehow managed to reach Shaheed Path. I was worried that the car might break down and I would have to get my family out into knee-deep water," Sachin Sahay, a resident of a high-rise in Sector 7 of Gomti Nagar Extension, told PTI.

Akhilesh Yadav targets Yogi government

The waterlogging also triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government.

Yadav shared a video of the waterlogged area around the mall on X and alleged that drains and sewer lines had become clogged because of corruption linked to the Smart City project.

"Kashi na ban paaya Kyoto, aur na Gorakhpur Spain, par Lucknow Venice bana, chhina sab sukh-chain," Yadav said in a satirical post, referring to the government's development claims and the familiar phrase, "Muskuraaiye, aap Lucknow mein hain".

He alleged that the waterlogging exposed the failure of the city's drainage system and questioned the claims of development made by the state government.